Africa Oil Advances Share Buyback Program

Africa Oil (TSE:AOI) has released an update.

Africa Oil Corp. has successfully bought back 1,303,800 of its common shares as part of its ongoing share repurchase program, with transactions executed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm. Since the buyback program’s initiation in December 2023, Africa Oil has repurchased a total of 15,850,632 shares, aiming for a maximum of 38,654,702 shares by December 2024. All repurchased shares are set to be cancelled as the company continues to focus on its oil and gas assets across Africa and in Guyana.

For further insights into TSE:AOI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.