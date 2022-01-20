AFRICA-FX-Zambian, Kenyan currencies seen softer, Uganda's firmer

Adds Uganda, Nigeria

LUSAKA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Zambia and Kenya's currencies are likely to weaken against the U.S. dollar in the coming week as Uganda's shilling strengthens. Nigeria's naira and Tanzania's shilling are expected to hold steady.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is expected to continue trading on the back foot against the dollar next week as demand for hard currency remains higher than actual inflows.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 17.4000 per dollar from 17.0445 at the close of business a week ago.

"The kwacha is expected to continue trading weaker in the near term as dollar demand continues to outweigh current supply on the market," Access Bank ACCESS.LG said in a note.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling KES= is seen facing downward pressure on robust end-month dollar demand, especially from fuel importers.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.45/65, an all-time low, compared with last Thursday's close of 113.30/50.

"We are seeing a lot of demand and very little inflows at the moment," one trader said.

"There might be some inflows for the 10-year and 20-year treasury bonds, we could see some investments. But that would only ease the pressure a bit," he added.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen strengthening in the coming days as weak consumer demand continues to stifle appetite for hard currency, traders said.

At 1250 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,515/3,525, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,520/3,530.

"We've noted appetite on the on part of merchandise importers has remained very low on account of sluggish consumer spending and I would think this dynamic will continue in short term," a trader at a commercial bank said.

NIGERIA

The Nigerian naira is seen range-bound in the coming week, as central bank maintains a managed float regime on the currency, despite rising dollar demand, traders said.

The currency was steady on the week at 572 naira per dollar on the parallel market NGNP= on Thursday. On the official market NGN=, it traded at a range of 411-417 naira, weaker than a range of 409-412 it had been at since last year.

Nigeria is preparing for a presidential election next year with political spending set to rise as parties select candidates.

"I expect rates to trade at the same levels next week," one commercial bank trader said.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady next week, underpinned by dollar inflows from the tourism sector.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,303/2,313 against the dollar on Thursday, compared with last Thursday's close of 2,295/2,305.

"We expect the shilling to continue to hold stable between 2,305 and 2,315 in the near term as the tourism sector continues to recover following the rollout of the COVID vaccines and the relaxation of containment measures," a trader at one foreign exchange trading company said.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Ayenat Mersie, Elias Biryabarema, Chijioke Ohuocha and Nuzulack Dausen; Compiled by Chris Mfula; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Andrew Heavens)

((chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com;+260966882814))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.