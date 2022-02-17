AFRICA-FX-Kenyan, Zambian and Nigerian currencies seen weaker, Uganda's firmer

Adds Nigerian naira

NAIROBI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kenya, Zambia and Nigeria's local currencies are likely to come under pressure next week while Uganda's is seen firming. Tanzania's currency may hold steady.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling KES= is seen coming under pressure after lower than expected dollar inflows from the most recent bond auction.

At 0900 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 113.55/75 against the dollar, the same level as Thursday last week.

"The foreign flows that were expected for the bond auction didn't materialise and we are still seeing a lot of demand from the normal sectors - oil, energy and banking - so it's not a very good story for the currency," a trader said.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to face mild pressure against the greenback next week as offshore inflows from this week's bond auction dry up.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 17.4750 per dollar from 18.6670 at the close of business a week ago.

A commercial bank trader said this week's sharp kwacha appreciation was also supported by the central bank, which sold $41.5 million in the market.

"We expect the depreciation pace to be slower considering that most of the demand pipelines have already been dismantled," Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO) said in a note.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is seen trading with a firming tone, on the back of subdued appetite for dollars from merchandise importers.

At 1044 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,505/3,515, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,515/3,525.

"Demand for dollars from importers has remained generally sluggish even after the economy was fully re-opened ... it will take some time to rebound to pre-pandemic levels," said a trader at one commercial bank. Uganda fully re-opened its economy last month.

The trader said the shilling will oscillate in the 3,500-3,520 range.

TANZANIA

The Tanzanian shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady next week with considerable support from inflows from foreign direct investments and export earnings.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,308/2,318 on Thursday, unchanged from last week.

"Given the prospect of foreign currency inflows, we expect to see the Shilling maintain current levels in coming days," Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based FX trading firm, said.

NIGERIA

The Nigerian naira is seen easing on the black market in the coming week after the central bank hinted last week that it will stop dollar sales to commercial lenders this year, traders said.

The currency eased to 577 naira to the dollar on the parallel market NGNP= on Thursday, lower than last week's 574 naira. On the official market NGN=, where it has been range-bound, it traded between 411 and 417 naira.

Nigeria faces forex shortages resulting from previously low prices for oil, its main export, and coronavirus-related disruptions. Its central bank said last week it wanted to conserve reserves and hopes to attract billions of dollars via non-oil exports.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick, Elias Biryabarema, Nuzulack Dausen, Chijioke Ohuocha and Chris Mfula; Compiled by Chris Mfula; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alison Williams)

((chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com;+260966882814))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.