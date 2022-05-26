AFRICA-FX-Kenyan, Ugandan shillings seen easing, Zambia kwacha to be steady

Adds Zambia kwacha

NAIROBI, May 26 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling is expected to weaken against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Zambia's kwacha will hold steady, traders said.

KENYA

Kenya's shilling KES= is expected to continue extending its losses in muted trade, as dollar demand from the manufacturing sector and traders outstrips limited supplies.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 116.60/80 per dollar, compared with last Thursday's close of 116.30/50.

"There's very scant trading, there's lots of demand but no supply so I think the shilling will depreciate a bit," a trader at a commercial bank said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen posting losses due to strong demand for dollars from importers in the energy and manufacturing sectors amid tight supply.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,690/3,700, compared with last Thursday's close of 3,637/3,647.

"Demand across board from import sector has been very strong over last couple of days while the dynamics on the supply side have been unable to match. This will probably persist for a while," said an independent foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala.

On Thursday the shilling weakened to levels last seen in February 2021, according to Refinitiv data.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is likely to continue trading stable due to continued central bank support and positive sentiment.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's No. 2 copper producer at 17.0600/17.3900, near last Thursday’s close.

"Going forward, fundamentals in the foreign exchange market suggest that the Zambian Kwacha is to trade stable in the near term," Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO) said in a note.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady with inflows into infrastructure investments helping to match the demand for dollars from energy and manufacturing sector importers.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,322/2,332 on Thursday, compared with last Thursday's close of 2,321/2,331.

"The Tanzanian government this week increased funds available for infrastructure development. With all these kinds of investments, expect the shilling to remain steady," said Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based foreign exchange trading firm.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland, Nuzulack Dausen, Elias Biryabarema and Chris Mfula; Compiled by George Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

