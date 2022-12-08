World Markets

Africa cocoa plantations seen more resilient to dry season -report

December 08, 2022 — 11:59 am EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Cocoa plantations in Africa's largest-producing countries, including the world's No. 1 exporter Ivory Coast, are estimated to have greater resilience than usual in the coming dry season, a Climate42 agricultural weather report said on Thursday.

The consultancy said Ivory Coast inland cocoa farms have three weeks more resistance to hydric stress than normal, after months of abundant rain ahead of the Harmattan dry season that stretches from end-November to around March.

Ghana, the world's second-largest producer of the chocolate ingredient, fares even better with coastal cocoa areas enjoying four to five weeks more resilience to dryness while inland areas have up to seven weeks more resistance than normal.

"Overall, the dry season starts on a positive note, as the generally longer period of resilience should minimize losses and encourage pod filling," said the report.

Exceptions to that higher resilience are parts of Cameroon and Nigeria, which are smaller cocoa producers in the region, the report said.

