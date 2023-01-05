World Markets

Africa CDC: Ebola outbreak in Uganda is coming under control

Credit: REUTERS/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

January 05, 2023 — 04:17 am EST

Written by Estelle Shirbon for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Africa's top public health body said on Thursday that the Ebola outbreak in Uganda was coming under control, as it had been 39 days since the last confirmed case of the virus had been reported in the country.

The Africa CDC's acting director, Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, told a briefing that if no new cases were reported in Uganda by Jan. 10 then the outbreak would be over.

Ouma told reporters that so far there had been 142 confirmed Ebola cases and 55 deaths in the Uganda outbreak. Vaccine trials against the Sudan strain of Ebola were ongoing, he added.

