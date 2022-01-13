US Markets
Africa CDC talking to Pfizer about importing its COVID treatment pill

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Africa's top public health body is in talks with Pfizer PFE.N about bringing its treatment pill for COVID-19 to the continent, its director said on Thursday.

"We are in really close discussions with Pfizer to see what can be done to make the drugs available on the continent and accessible on the continent," said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control.

