Africa CDC says in talks with Johnson & Johnson on supply of more vaccines

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The African Union's disease control body is in discussions with Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, its director John Nkengasong said on Thursday.

Nkengasong added that the body was not expecting a delay to vaccination in Africa after a trial showed AstraZeneca's AZN.L vaccine offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 variant dominant in South Africa.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Emma Rumney; Editing by Alison Williams)

