World Markets
JNJ

Africa CDC says in talks with Johnson & Johnson on supply of more vaccines

Contributors
Alexander Winning Reuters
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The African Union's disease control body is in discussions with Johnson & Johnson for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, its director John Nkengasong said on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The African Union's disease control body is in discussions with Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, its director John Nkengasong said on Thursday.

Nkengasong added that the body was not expecting a delay to vaccination in Africa after a trial showed AstraZeneca's AZN.L vaccine offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 variant dominant in South Africa.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Emma Rumney; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ AZN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters