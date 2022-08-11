World Markets

Africa CDC in discussions with potential buyers for Aspen's COVID vaccines

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Africa's top public health body said on Thursday it is still in discussions with various potential buyers for the branded vaccine of South African pharmaceutical Aspen Pharmacare's APNJ.J.

Aspen had told Reuters on Wednesday that its vaccine production capacity might go idle soon if it doesn't get orders.

"We as African CDC, the African Union, we do not want to see a situation where Aspen closes any of their manufacturing capacity to (produce) COVID-19 vaccines," Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, Acting Director of Africa CDC, told reporters.

