Afreximbank disburses $2.2 bln oil loan to Nigeria's NNPC

By MacDonald Dzirutwe

LAGOS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Afreximbank has disbursed a $2.2 billion loan to Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC under a syndicated $3.3 billion crude oil prepayment facility meant to help Africa's biggest economy support its currency, the trade bank said in a statement.

The multilateral lender said the five-year facility provided by Afreximbank, Geneva-based Gunvor International BV and African-owned Sahara Energy Resources Limited, was priced at 6.0% per annum above the three-month secured overnight financing rate.

Afreximbank said a second tranche of $1.05 billion will be disbursed at a later date.

Reuters reported in September that Afreximbank was talking to oil traders about financing a $3 billion loan to Nigeria's state oil firm, which is central to the country's efforts to support the naira. The currency has hit successive record lows on both the official and black markets.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company had said in August that it had secured the loan from the Cairo-based lender to support the government's reforms.

"The disbursement of the initial $2.25 billion ... will support Nigeria's long-term economic stability, ease access to import financing for raw materials and essential goods, support Industrialization and trade development efforts," said Afreximbank's President Benedict Oramah.

Nigeria has faced severe dollar shortages caused by a previously low oil price that saw foreign investors pull out of local assets. That oil price collapse also hammered government revenues and stoked inflation, which is currently at an 18-year high.

Afrexim said the $3 billion financing marks Nigeria's largest crude oil prepayment facility and one of the largest syndicated loans raised in Africa in 2023.

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to revive Africa's biggest economy by embarking on reforms. He has scrapped a costly but popular petrol subsidy which absorbed public funds and devalued the currency.

But dollar flow is yet to return and growth is slow.

NNPC's chief executive Mele Kyari said "the proceeds of the facility have been made available to the government as one of several efforts towards improving macro-economic stability."

