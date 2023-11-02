Aflac's (AFL) Q3 Earnings Beat on Lower Benefits and Claims

Aflac Incorporated AFL reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.84, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.8%. The bottom line increased from $1.44 per share a year ago.

Aflac’s revenues increased 5.2% year over year to $4.95 billion in the quarter under review. The top line beat the consensus mark by 10.9%.

The strong third-quarter results were supported by higher sales, reduced benefits and claims and improved profit levels from Japan and U.S. businesses. Also, higher net investment income added to the upside.

Q3 Performance

Adjusted net investment income rose 3.4% year over year to $915 million.

Total net benefits and claims of $1.9 billion declined 10.4% year over year in the third quarter and remained 4.6% below our model estimate. Total acquisition and operating expenses dropped 1.1% year over year to $1.3 billion but came above our estimate of $1.1 billion.

Pre-tax earnings jumped 35.8% year over year to $1.8 billion in the third quarter.

Inside AFL’s Segments

Aflac Japan

The segment’s adjusted revenues decreased 4.9% year over year to $2.7 billion in the quarter under review but beat our estimate of $2.4 billion. Total net earned premiums of $2 billion dropped 7.2% year over year due to limited pay products attaining paid-up status and the implementation of a reinsurance transaction earlier. The figure beat our estimate of $1.8 billion.

Adjusted net investment income increased 2.4% year over year to $679 million due to higher variable investment income and floating rate income and comfortably beat our estimate. Pretax adjusted earnings of the segment amounted to $869 million, which increased 6.4% year over year in the third quarter and beat our estimate.

New annualized premium sales of $108 million improved 12.4% year over year. The benefit ratio of the segment was 65.1% in the third quarter.

Aflac U.S.

The segment’s adjusted revenues increased 3.9% year over year to $1.7 billion in the quarter under review and beat our estimate of $1.6 billion. Total net earned premiums climbed 3.2% year over year to $1.4 billion and beat our estimate by 1.7% due to its growth initiatives.

Adjusted net investment income of $209 million climbed 13% year over year and beat our estimate of $201 million on the back of increased floating rate income, variable investment income and a move toward higher-yielding fixed-income investments. Pretax adjusted earnings of the segment were $478 million, up 38.6% year over year in the third quarter and beat our estimate by 34.9%, thanks to reduced benefits recognized.

Aflac U.S. sales of $359 million grew 7.5% year over year. The third-quarter benefit ratio came in at 35.9%.

Financial Position (as of Sep 30, 2023)

Aflac exited the third quarter with total cash and cash equivalents of $5.5 billion, which increased from $3.9 billion at 2022-end. Total investments and cash of $111.3 billion decreased from $117.4 billion at 2022-end. Total assets fell to $125.1 billion from $131.7 billion at 2022-end.

Adjusted debt decreased to $6.7 billion at the third quarter-end from $7.1 billion at 2022-end.

Total shareholders' equity of $22.7 million increased from $20.1 million at 2022-end.

Adjusted debt to adjusted capitalization, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, came in at 18.8%, which improved 210 basis points (bps) from 2022-end.

While it has no debt maturities in less than a year, total debt maturities worth $1.3 billion are expected within the next five years.

Adjusted book value per share increased 10.1% year over year to $48.44.

Adjusted return on equity, excluding foreign currency impact of 16.1%, improved 260 bps year over year.

Capital Deployment

Aflac bought back 9.4 million shares worth $700 million in the third quarter. It had 86.4 million shares left for buyback as of the third-quarter end.

Management announced dividends of 42 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, sequentially flat. The dividend will be paid out on Dec 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Nov 15. It plans to increase the dividend by 19% in the first quarter of 2023.

Outlook

Aflac estimates improved sales in its Japan business for 2023, buoyed by product launches, product updates, distribution strategies and Japan Post performance. Its new medical product, which was introduced in mid-September, is showing a good start.

Management also remains optimistic about strong sales results within its U.S. business. Improving productivity, contributions from platforms like network, dental and vision and group life, and disability are expected to continue supporting the results.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Aflac currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Finance space are Trupanion, Inc. TRUP, Employers Holdings, Inc. EIG and AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF. While Trupanion and Employers Holdings currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, AMERISAFE has a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trupanion’s current year earnings has improved by a penny in the past 30 days. It beat earnings estimates twice in the past four quarters and missed on two occasions. Also, the consensus mark for TRUP’s revenues in 2023 suggests 20.1% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for Employers Holdings’ current year earnings indicates a 17.8% year-over-year increase. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 26.5%. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for EIG’s revenues in 2023 suggests 19.8% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMERISAFE’s current year earnings is pegged at $2.90 per share, which improved by 2 cents in the past week. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction during this time. It beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 14%.

