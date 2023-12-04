Aflac, Trupanion Announce Trupanion's Renewal Of S-3 Registration Statement

(RTTNews) - Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) announced Trupanion's renewal of an S-3 registration statement on December 1, 2023. This is in accordance with the Shareholder Agreement entered into between both companies on October 26, 2020 and renews the S-3 registration statement filed on December 1, 2020. The companies also reaffirmed their shared commitment to the ongoing success of the partnership.

Trupanion, Inc. is a provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.