Aflac, Trupanion Announce Trupanion's Renewal Of S-3 Registration Statement

December 04, 2023 — 06:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) announced Trupanion's renewal of an S-3 registration statement on December 1, 2023. This is in accordance with the Shareholder Agreement entered into between both companies on October 26, 2020 and renews the S-3 registration statement filed on December 1, 2020. The companies also reaffirmed their shared commitment to the ongoing success of the partnership.

Trupanion, Inc. is a provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company.

