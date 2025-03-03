News & Insights

AFLAC a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.1% Yield (AFL)

March 03, 2025 — 07:51 am EST

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AFLAC Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.94% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $192,139,296 worth of AFL shares.

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by AFLAC Inc is $2.32/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/19/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AFL, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

AFL+Dividend+History+Chart

AFL operates in the Life & Health Insurance sector, among companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), and Elevance Health Inc (ELV).

