Aflac Teams Up With Workday Wellness to Enhance Health Benefits

Aflac Incorporated AFL recently announced its new role as a strategic Workday Wellness partner for supplemental health solutions. This collaboration will allow Aflac to integrate its suite of supplemental health products and services into the Workday Wellness platform, enabling employers to leverage AI-driven insights to enhance their benefits offerings and simplify the administration of employee benefits.

Workday Wellness is an AI-driven platform that provides real-time insights into the benefits and wellness programs employees engage with. Designed to enhance administrative efficiency, the solution delivers actionable data to help increase engagement among both employers and employees. It equips organizations with advanced tools to assess the performance of their benefit offerings and make timely adjustments to better align with the evolving needs of their workforce.

The recent move seems to be a time opportune one since one of the core challenges in employee benefits is the gap in understanding. The 2025-2026 Aflac Workforces Report highlights that a majority of employees wish they had more information about their benefit options. Nearly half of the workforce admitted they do not fully understand their insurance policies, a lack of clarity that may result in underuse of important benefits.

Therefore, Aflac can capitalize on the prevailing scenario with its supplemental health solutions suite, as employees will be able to recognize the value of their benefits and make better use of them when they clearly understand how those benefits work. Workday Wellness seems to be the apt partner for AFL since it offers a streamlined approach that supports employers in effectively communicating the full scope and significance of their employee benefits solutions.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Aflac

The beneficial nature of the Workday Wellness platform is expected to bring in higher customer satisfaction and lead to increased utilization of Aflac’s supplemental health solutions. This, in turn, may attract new customers and retain the existing ones, implying increased sales of Aflac’s solutions. The resultant benefit may be reaped by AFL in the form of improved premiums, which remain the most significant top-line contributor for an insurer.

Aflac’s supplemental products are designed to provide financial protection against out-of-pocket expenses not covered by primary insurance. These include a broad range of offerings such as cancer, accident, disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision and life insurance. In Japan, Aflac leads in third sector insurance—supplemental health products like cancer and medical coverage—offering benefits for treatments, hospitalization and diagnostics. In the US, its supplemental products pay cash benefits directly to policyholders, regardless of other insurance, and are available both individually and through employer groups.

AFL’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Aflac have risen 8.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 6.3% growth. AFL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

