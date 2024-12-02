Aflac raises quarterly dividend 16% to 58c per share

Aflac (AFL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared the first quarter dividend of 58c per share, payable on March 3, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2025. This represents a 16.0% increase over the previously declared fourth quarter dividend.

