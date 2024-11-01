Aflac price target raised to $105 from $100 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Aflac (AFL) to $105 from $100 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The total benefit ratio was 49.2%, down from 65.1% in Q3 of 2023, attributable to the remeasurement gains that had an 18-point favorable benefit in the quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

