Aflac price target lowered to $107 from $110 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Aflac (AFL) to $107 from $110 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the company’s investor day presentation. Several investors pointed out that Aflac’s margin guidance in both U.S. and Japan were weaker than expected, which likely drove the shares down by about 4% on the day, and while some of the guidance came in better than consensus, the updated margin guidance generally reset expectations lower, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
- Aflac price target lowered to $103 from $107 at Wells Fargo
- Aflac price target lowered to $102 from $104 at Evercore ISI
- Aflac sees U.S. net earned premiums CAGR 3%-6% 2025-2027
- Some of Aflac guidance seems ‘bit initially disappointing,’ says Evercore ISI
- Aflac raises quarterly dividend 16% to 58c per share
