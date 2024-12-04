Aflac price target lowered to $103 from $107 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Wesley Carmichael lowered the firm’s price target on Aflac (AFL) to $103 from $107 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes Aflac hosted an investor day which was focused on overall strategy, U.S. and Japan sales initiatives, capital and margin outlooks. The overall financial outlook came in below where the company is currently running, which sent shares down, Wells adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AFL:
- Aflac price target lowered to $102 from $104 at Evercore ISI
- Aflac sees U.S. net earned premiums CAGR 3%-6% 2025-2027
- Some of Aflac guidance seems ‘bit initially disappointing,’ says Evercore ISI
- Aflac raises quarterly dividend 16% to 58c per share
- Aflac price target raised to $104 from $90 at Evercore ISI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.