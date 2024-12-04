News & Insights

Aflac price target lowered to $103 from $107 at Wells Fargo

December 04, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Wells Fargo analyst Wesley Carmichael lowered the firm’s price target on Aflac (AFL) to $103 from $107 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes Aflac hosted an investor day which was focused on overall strategy, U.S. and Japan sales initiatives, capital and margin outlooks. The overall financial outlook came in below where the company is currently running, which sent shares down, Wells adds.

