Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AFL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.52, the dividend yield is 2.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFL was $41.52, representing a -24.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.07 and a 79.97% increase over the 52 week low of $23.07.

AFL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) and Unum Group (UNM). AFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.4. Zacks Investment Research reports AFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.04%, compared to an industry average of -12.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AFL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AFL as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 20.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AFL at 4.49%.

