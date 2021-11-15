Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AFL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.01, the dividend yield is 2.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFL was $57.01, representing a -1.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.66 and a 40.77% increase over the 52 week low of $40.50.

AFL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Unum Group (UNM) and Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR). AFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.16. Zacks Investment Research reports AFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.78%, compared to an industry average of -10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the afl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AFL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AFL as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 11.17% over the last 100 days. CWS has the highest percent weighting of AFL at 4.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.