Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.46, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFL was $56.46, representing a -1.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.35 and a 77.16% increase over the 52 week low of $31.87.

AFL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Unum Group (UNM) and Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR). AFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.78. Zacks Investment Research reports AFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.24%, compared to an industry average of -15%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AFL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AFL as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 121.57% over the last 100 days. CWS has the highest percent weighting of AFL at 4.64%.

