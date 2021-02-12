Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.86% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of AFL was $46.89, representing a -11.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.09 and a 103.25% increase over the 52 week low of $23.07.
AFL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) and Unum Group (UNM). AFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.69. Zacks Investment Research reports AFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.14%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to AFL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AFL as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)
- AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)
- VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)
- VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)
- SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 22.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AFL at 4.47%.
