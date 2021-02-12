Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.86% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFL was $46.89, representing a -11.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.09 and a 103.25% increase over the 52 week low of $23.07.

AFL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) and Unum Group (UNM). AFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.69. Zacks Investment Research reports AFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.14%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AFL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AFL as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 22.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AFL at 4.47%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.