AFLAC Inc Reports Retreat In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.57 billion, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $1.78 billion, or $2.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $1.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $4.95 billion from $4.70 billion last year.

