AFLAC Inc Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.902 billion, or $3.42 per share. This compares with $268 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $871 million or $1.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 43.1% to $5.403 billion from $3.777 billion last year.

AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.902 Bln. vs. $268 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.42 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $5.403 Bln vs. $3.777 Bln last year.

