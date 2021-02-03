AFLAC Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $951 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $782 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $755 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $5.91 billion from $5.60 billion last year.

AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $755 Mln. vs. $756 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q4): $5.91 Bln vs. $5.60 Bln last year.

