AFLAC Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $782 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $525 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $756 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $5.60 billion from $5.13 billion last year.

AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $756 Mln. vs. $779 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $5.60 Bln vs. $5.13 Bln last year.

