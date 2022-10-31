AFLAC Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.60 billion, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $0.89 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $778 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $4.82 billion from $5.24 billion last year.

AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.60 Bln. vs. $0.89 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.53 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q3): $4.82 Bln vs. $5.24 Bln last year.

