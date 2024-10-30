AFLAC Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AFLAC Inc (AFL):

Earnings: -$93 million in Q3 vs. $1.569 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.17 in Q3 vs. $2.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.211 billion or $2.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.68 per share Revenue: $2.949 billion in Q3 vs. $4.950 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.