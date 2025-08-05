AFLAC Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $599 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $1.755 billion, or $3.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $934 million or $1.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.0% to $4.160 billion from $5.138 billion last year.

AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

