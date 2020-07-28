AFLAC Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AFLAC Inc (AFL):

-Earnings: $805 million in Q2 vs. $817 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.12 in Q2 vs. $1.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $921 million or $1.28 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.07 per share -Revenue: $5.41 billion in Q2 vs. $5.51 billion in the same period last year.

