AFLAC Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.88 billion, or $3.25 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $1.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $961 million or $1.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $5.44 billion from $4.80 billion last year.

AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.88 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.25 vs. $1.94 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.44 Bln vs. $4.80 Bln last year.

