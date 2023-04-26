AFLAC Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.19 billion, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $1.05 billion, or $1.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $953 billion or $1.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $4.80 billion from $5.17 billion last year.

AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.19 Bln. vs. $1.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.94 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q1): $4.80 Bln vs. $5.17 Bln last year.

