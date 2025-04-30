AFLAC Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $29 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $1.879 billion, or $3.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $906 million or $1.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 37.5% to $3.398 billion from $5.436 billion last year.

AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29 Mln. vs. $1.879 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $3.25 last year. -Revenue: $3.398 Bln vs. $5.436 Bln last year.

