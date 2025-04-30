Markets
AFL

AFLAC Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

April 30, 2025 — 05:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $29 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $1.879 billion, or $3.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $906 million or $1.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 37.5% to $3.398 billion from $5.436 billion last year.

AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29 Mln. vs. $1.879 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $3.25 last year. -Revenue: $3.398 Bln vs. $5.436 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AFL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.