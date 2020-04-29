AFLAC Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $566 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $928 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $873 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $5.16 billion from $5.66 billion last year.

AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $873 Mln. vs. $849 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.20 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q1): $5.16 Bln vs. $5.66 Bln last year.

