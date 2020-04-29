Markets
AFL

AFLAC Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $566 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $928 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $873 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $5.16 billion from $5.66 billion last year.

AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $873 Mln. vs. $849 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.20 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q1): $5.16 Bln vs. $5.66 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular