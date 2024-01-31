AFLAC Inc Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $268 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $196 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $732 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $3.78 billion from $3.95 billion last year.

AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $268 Mln. vs. $196 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.78 Bln vs. $3.95 Bln last year.

