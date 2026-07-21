Aflac Has Raised Its Dividend for 43 Straight Years. Here's the Catch Income Investors Need to Watch.

Key Points

Aflac has increased its dividend for 43 years, with the latest hike coming in at 5.2%.

The company's business is heavily influenced by its geographic breakdown.

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Aflac (NYSE: AFL) is an insurance company, but it sells what is known as supplemental insurance. These policies are meant to be bought alongside other insurance, paying out only in the event of very specific outcomes, like a cancer diagnosis. However, that isn't the biggest issue you need to monitor when you look at Aflac.

Aflac is different but similar

Aflac sells its insurance products directly to consumers. A typical policy example is for cancer coverage. A customer will pay Aflac premiums and, if a cancer diagnosis is made, Aflac will pay a set dollar amount to help cover the customer's out-of-pocket expenses. Still, like all insurers, Aflac makes money if it collects more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

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But even when it pays claims, it still collects the premiums up front, creating what is known as "float." Until it has to pay out that cash to cover claims, Aflec gets to invest the float to generate income. So far, the business model is different but roughly similar to a typical insurance company. And Aflec has done well as a business, highlighted by its 43-year streak of annual dividend increases. The last hike was a solid 5.2% made at the start of 2026.

There's a catch that investors need to know about

The really big difference with Aflac is its geographic reach. The company generated $4.3 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2026, but roughly $1.6 billion of that came from its Japanese operations. That's more than a third of the company's top line. That said, the company's Japanese business had pre-tax adjusted earnings of $759 million in the quarter, while the U.S. business produced pre-tax adjusted earnings of just $363 million. That means Japan accounts for roughly two-thirds of the company's pre-tax adjusted earnings.

If you own Aflac, you need to pay close attention to the relationship between the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen. A significant change in either direction can materially impact the company's financial results. Obviously, the company has handled this issue well over the years, or it wouldn't have increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years. Notably, it aggressively repurchases its own stock, which helps sustain dividend growth. Fewer shares reduce the burden of the dividend and provide more room for future dividend increases.

Watch, but don't worry too much

All in, the company's exposure to Japan probably isn't a good reason to avoid the stock. However, it is something that you'll want to know about and monitor. Aflac, with a roughly 2% dividend yield, is a steady dividend grower, but one that comes with some unique twists.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.