AFL

Aflac Global Investments To Acquire Stake In TreeLine Capital

May 16, 2024 — 09:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Aflac Inc. (AFL) Thursday announced that its asset management subsidiary Aflac Global Investments has agreed to acquire a stake in San Francisco-based lower middle-market direct lender, Tree Line Capital Partners.

The deal is structured such that Aflac Global will have a 40 percent interest in the company upon closing. Further, Aflac will make a multi-year commitment to allocate a portion of its annual investable cash flow to Tree Line.

Tree Line, founded in 2014, currently manages $2.7 billion in assets and specializes in direct lending to the lower middle market.

