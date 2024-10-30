Aflac Faces Q3 Losses Amid Strategic Adjustments

AFLAC ( (AFL) ) has provided an update.

Aflac Incorporated experienced a challenging third quarter with net losses of $93 million due to foreign exchange-related issues, despite a 10.6% increase in adjusted earnings. Aflac Japan saw a 10.5% decline in net earned premiums, while Aflac U.S. reported a 2.8% rise, driven by improved sales. The company has focused on introducing new products in both markets, aiming to create long-term value for shareholders. Aflac also announced a $0.50 per share dividend and repurchased $500 million of its common shares.

