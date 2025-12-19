Aflac Expands Digital Reach via Ethos Tie-Up in Supplemental Health

Aflac Incorporated AFL recently took a strategic step toward modernizing insurance distribution by partnering with Ethos to provide its supplemental health products through a fully digital platform. The partnership debuts with Aflac’s cancer insurance, which is now offered alongside Ethos’ life insurance options, allowing consumers to secure extra financial protection in just minutes.

The partnership brings together Aflac’s deep-rooted knowledge in supplemental health insurance and Ethos’ innovative tech-driven distribution model. With Ethos’ platform, customers can easily access cancer coverage aimed at helping to ease the financial burden of out-of-pocket expenses related to diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

A key feature of these policies is that they provide cash benefits directly to policyholders, offering flexibility to cover both medical and non-medical expenses associated with treatment. Plus, the inclusion of preventive screening benefits further enhances the product’s appeal by offering value even before a diagnosis is made and continues to support individuals throughout their care journey.

For Aflac, this tie-up opens a new digital channel to reach customers who increasingly prefer fast, low-friction insurance purchases. Ethos’ digital-first approach allows AFL to push past traditional limits while maintaining product quality and straightforward claims. Plus, this collaboration aligns with Aflac’s ongoing “One Digital Aflac” initiative, which aims to leverage technology to improve customer experiences, streamline operations and boost sales productivity.

Strategically, the Ethos tie-up positions Aflac to accelerate product innovation and better cross-selling opportunities in both life and supplemental health markets. As digital platforms increasingly become a primary access point, Aflac's proactive and organized approach could lead to steady premium growth and a stronger competitive edge.

AFL’s Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Aflac’s shares have risen 7.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AFL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AFL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

