Markets
AFL

Aflac Engages Third-Party Experts To Investigate Potential Cybersecurity Incident On Its US Network

June 20, 2025 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aflac Inc. (AFL), Friday stated that the company has engaged third-party cybersecurity experts to probe into a suspicious activity on its network caused by a sophisticated cybercrime group.

Following the activity, which was first identified on June 12, 2025, the company quickly initiated cyber incident response protocols and stopped the intrusion within hours.

The preliminary findings revealed that an unauthorized party used social engineering tactics to gain access to the company's network.

Meanwhile, the insurance company has initiated a review of potentially impacted files, comprising of claims information, health information, social security numbers, and/or other personal information, related to customers, beneficiaries, employees, agents, and other individuals in its U.S. business.

While the investigation is in early stages, Aflac is offering free credit monitoring and identity theft protection, and Medical Shield for 24 months to any individuals who contact the company's call center.

In the pre-market hours, AFL is trading at $101.34, down 1.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AFL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.