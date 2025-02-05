AFLAC Earnings Results: $AFL Reports Quarterly Earnings

AFLAC ($AFL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.56 per share, missing estimates of $1.64 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $4,314,000,000, beating estimates of $4,205,695,550 by $108,304,450.

AFLAC Insider Trading Activity

AFLAC insiders have traded $AFL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AUDREY B TILLMAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,744 shares for an estimated $2,558,531 .

. THOMAS J KENNY sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $197,890

JOSEPH L MOSKOWITZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $124,728.

AFLAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 582 institutional investors add shares of AFLAC stock to their portfolio, and 722 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

