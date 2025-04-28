AFLAC Earnings Preview: Recent $AFL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AFLAC ($AFL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,320,651,730 and earnings of $1.69 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AFL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AFLAC Insider Trading Activity

AFLAC insiders have traded $AFL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES D II LAKE (Chairman & Rep. Director, ALIJ) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,972 shares for an estimated $5,691,295 .

. AUDREY B TILLMAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,744 shares for an estimated $2,558,531 .

. MASATOSHI KOIDE (Pres. and Rep. Director, ALIJ) sold 21,903 shares for an estimated $2,357,419

JOSEPH L MOSKOWITZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,600 shares for an estimated $172,628.

AFLAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 639 institutional investors add shares of AFLAC stock to their portfolio, and 674 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AFLAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AFL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

AFLAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AFL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/03/2024

