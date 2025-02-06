Insurance provider Aflac (NYSE:AFL) revealed its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Feb. 5, 2025, showcasing notable revenue achievements but falling short of targeted earnings per share (EPS). The company's adjusted EPS was reported at $1.56, missing the estimated $1.62 by 3.7%. Impressively, total revenue climbed to $5.4 billion, surpassing the expected $4.2 billion by 28.6%. Overall, the quarter showcased strong top-line growth, but margin pressures and currency fluctuations affected its bottom line.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS $1.56 $1.62 $1.25 +24.8% Total Revenue $5.4B $4.2B $3.8B +43.1% Net Earnings $1.9B N/A $268M +609.7% Adjusted Earnings $865M N/A $732M +18.2%

Aflac's Business Overview

Aflac is a leading provider of supplemental insurance in the United States and Japan, focusing on products such as life, cancer, and health insurance. The Japanese market is crucial for the company, contributing significantly to its overall earnings. Aflac's strategic growth areas include innovation and product development and expanding its distribution networks through partnerships.

Recent focuses for Aflac include leveraging its distribution capabilities and enhancing product offerings to cater to evolving customer preferences. Key success factors include effective product development, maximizing market penetration, and navigating regulatory landscapes in both the U.S. and Japan.

Quarterly Highlights

In the fourth quarter, Aflac witnessed a remarkable increase in net earnings, which rose to $1.9 billion compared to $268 million in the same period last year. This uptick is attributed partially to robust investment gains amounting to $1.0 billion. Japan continues to be a focal point for Aflac, with new annualized premiums growing by 9.0%, driven by the Tsumitasu product. However, currency effects led to decreased net earned premiums in Japan. The average yen/dollar exchange rate weakened to 152.35, impacting earnings by $0.01 per share.

In the U.S., Aflac achieved a modest 2.7% rise in net earned premiums, thanks to improvements in policy persistency. However, U.S. sales witnessed a 4.5% decline, influenced by a strategic focus on enhancing profitability. Aflac's adjusted earnings climbed 18.2% year-over-year to $865 million, supported by investment income growth. Shareholders' equity rose notably to $26.1 billion, a year-over-year increase of 18.7%.

Despite challenges, the company maintained its dedication to product innovation and strategic partnerships. Collaborations with entities like Dai-ichi Life and Japan Post Group have enhanced market reach. The Aflac Duck marketing campaign also continues to bolster brand recognition.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Aflac's management emphasizes a strategy that prioritizes sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value. Initiatives to maintain strong cash flows and investment income remain central, with a 16% dividend increase and $750 million allocated for share repurchases illustrating this commitment.

Investors should monitor Aflac's adaptability in the face of currency fluctuations and regulatory developments, particularly in its Japanese segment.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 921% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.