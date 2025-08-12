Markets
AFL

Aflac Board Approves New Buyback, Total Authorization Now 130.9 Mln Shares

August 12, 2025 — 08:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aflac Incorporated (AFL) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to 100 million additional common shares.

Combined with 30.9 million shares remaining from a prior 2022 authorization, the total buyback capacity rises to about 130.9 million shares.

The company expects to repurchase shares periodically through open market or negotiated transactions based on market conditions.

Tuesday, AFL closed at $103.55, down 0.60%, and rose after hours to $106.29, up 2.65%, on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AFL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.