Aflac Board Approves New Buyback, Total Authorization Now 130.9 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Aflac Incorporated (AFL) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to 100 million additional common shares.

Combined with 30.9 million shares remaining from a prior 2022 authorization, the total buyback capacity rises to about 130.9 million shares.

The company expects to repurchase shares periodically through open market or negotiated transactions based on market conditions.

Tuesday, AFL closed at $103.55, down 0.60%, and rose after hours to $106.29, up 2.65%, on the NYSE.

