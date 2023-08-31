Aflac (BER:AFL) Price Target Increased by 6.14% to 70.78

The average one-year price target for Aflac (BER:AFL) has been revised to 70.78 / share. This is an increase of 6.14% from the prior estimate of 66.68 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.83 to a high of 82.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.63% from the latest reported closing price of 68.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1954 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aflac. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFL is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 420,772K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Japan Post Holdings Co. holds 52,300K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,933K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,139K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 16,415K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,308K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 211.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,091K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,064K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,919K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,888K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 1.89% over the last quarter.

