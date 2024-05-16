Aflac (AFL) to Acquire 40% Stake in Tree Line Capital for $100M

Aflac Incorporated AFL is set to acquire a 40% stake in a private credit asset management firm, Tree Line Capital Partners, per The Wall Street Journal. With this move, AFL is likely to capitalize on the thriving private credit market.

Aflac is set to buy the stake in Tree Line Capital for a price tag of $100 million from Tree Line's private equity investor, Stone Point Capital, and Tree Line's management. Per the deal, Aflac intends to fund Tree Line using a portion of the investible cash generated from insurance premiums over a multi-year period.

The agreement reflects the insurance companies' emphasis in general on generating consistent returns for their policyholders and actively seeking opportunities to efficiently deploy their cash holdings.

Direct lender Tree Line Capital specializes in serving small and medium-sized companies. Aflac is poised to reap the rewards of high returns from private credits within this space. It is expected to gain from both the growth of Tree Line and its dividend distributions.

Aflac has a significant presence in two major countries: the United States and Japan. Its U.S. business has been consistently performing well, attributed to growth investments and productivity gains. The post-pandemic recovery in the U.S. economy has greatly benefited Aflac's U.S. unit in recent years.

Factors such as product innovations, the introduction of new offerings, the expansion of virtual sales channels, increased face-to-face interactions, and the recruitment of high-quality agents are driving its sales growth.

