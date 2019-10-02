Markets
AFLAC (AFL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.52, changing hands as low as $50.47 per share. AFLAC Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AFL's low point in its 52 week range is $41.4459 per share, with $57.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.70.

