Aflac (AFL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Aflac (AFL) reported revenue of $3.78 billion, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.25, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -14.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was -14.97%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aflac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac Japan : 56.2% compared to the 66.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 56.2% compared to the 66.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S. 43.4% versus 41.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

43.4% versus 41.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac U.S. 44.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 47.1%.

44.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 47.1%. Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan : 21.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21.4%.

: 21.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21.4%. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan : $2.50 billion versus $2.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.8% change.

: $2.50 billion versus $2.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.8% change. Revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums : $1.84 billion versus $1.90 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15% change.

: $1.84 billion versus $1.90 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15% change. Revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income : $664 million compared to the $636.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

: $664 million compared to the $636.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income : $25 million versus $33.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39% change.

: $25 million versus $33.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39% change. Revenues- Other income (loss) : $38 million versus $44.29 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24% change.

: $38 million versus $44.29 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $865 million versus $904.81 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.

: $865 million versus $904.81 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change. Revenues- Total net earned premiums : $3.39 billion compared to the $3.41 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year.

: $3.39 billion compared to the $3.41 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year. Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other: $76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $133.28 million.

Shares of Aflac have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.