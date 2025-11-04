Aflac (AFL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Aflac (AFL) reported revenue of $4.74 billion, up 60.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.49, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.49 billion, representing a surprise of +5.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Benefit /Premium - Aflac Japan : 27.8% compared to the 64.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 27.8% compared to the 64.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adjusted Revenue - Aflac U.S. : 38.9% compared to the 38.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 38.9% compared to the 38.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Benefit /Premium - Aflac U.S. : 45.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 47.8%.

: 45.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 47.8%. Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adjusted Revenue - Aflac Japan : 19.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.3%.

: 19.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.3%. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S. : $1.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

: $1.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan : $2.34 billion versus $2.43 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.

: $2.34 billion versus $2.43 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Total net earned premiums : $1.5 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

: $1.5 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Other income : $7 million versus $7.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $7 million versus $7.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenues- Other income (loss) : $26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.

: $26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%. Revenues- Net investment income : $1.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $983.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

: $1.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $983.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%. Revenues- Total net earned premiums : $3.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

: $3.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%. Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other: $343 million compared to the $336.5 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52.4% year over year.

Here is how Aflac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Aflac have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

