Aflac (AFL) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Aflac (AFL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.81 per share, reflecting an increase of 9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.29 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.8%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Aflac metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other income (loss)' will reach $27.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $911.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Total net earned premiums' will reach $3.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other' stands at $332.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan' to come in at $2.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums' should come in at $1.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income' to reach $647.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income' of $19.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Benefit /Premium - Aflac Japan' will likely reach 62.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 65.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adjusted Revenue - Aflac U.S.' should arrive at 36.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 37.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Benefit /Premium - Aflac U.S.' reaching 49.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 47.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adjusted Revenue - Aflac Japan' at 20.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Aflac have experienced a change of +6% in the past month compared to the +12.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AFL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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